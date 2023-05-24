Govt, ECP now taking interest for review of Punjab polls date: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday observed that now the fed­eral government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are taking interest in the proceedings to review the fixing of a date for the Punjab elections.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar conduct­ed hearing of the review petition of the ECP. The federal government and the caretaker government of Pun­jab in their concise statements stat­ed that the Supreme Court order to hold elections in the Punjab on May 14 disregards and makes redundant the role of the Commission.

During the hearing, Sajeel Sher­yar Swati, the ECP lawyer, urged the bench to deliver the detailed judgment of its order dated April 4, wherein the federal government was directed to provide Rs21 billion and security to the ECP for holding of elections in the Punjab. He said; “If we have the detailed reasoning then it would help the Commission to be specific in its arguments.”

However, the Chief Justice re­sponding to his request said af­ter seeing the concise statements it seems the federal government and the ECP are now taking the proceed­ing seriously, adding earlier it raised objections that it was the judgment of 4-3 judges, recusal of judges and their orders. The CJP asked Swati why he had not raised those which is arguing now. He further asked “were they motivated by other con­sideration?”

Sajeel Swati replied that he argued these points in his petition. He con­tended that this is the case of first impression, adding while exercis­ing the power of review jurisdiction the apex court should not go into the procedural tapping, because the court has to do the complete justice.

He informed that in 2020 a nine-member bench of Indian Su­preme Court had announced judg­ment that restricted view would not be applied. He said that in the Anwar Bhinder case a 14-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan held that the right of review can’t be re­stricted, but it can be enlarged.

He contended that the Supreme Court is the highest legal forum and people come for justice. He said un­der Article 187 the “Supreme Court shall have power to issue such direc­tions, orders or decrees as may be necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it, to do complete justice.”

Justice Bandail asked the counsel, do not equate the appeal with the re­view. He added, “We have to be fair with the Constitution”.

Justice Muneeb said the argument of complete justice can go both ways. He further said then the court would have to see what is the meaning of the ‘complete justice’. He said hold­ing of elections is not the individu­al right, but of the wider community.

Swati said according to the dictio­nary the meaning of review is not limited. However, Justice Ijaz said review means to look at order/judg­ment again. Swati then argued that the High Courts under Article 199 have wider power than Supreme Court under 184(3) of the Constitu­tion, because in Article 184 (3) two conditions have been prescribed, adding the constitutional proceed­ing are different from the civil pro­ceedings. The PTI concise state­ment, filed through Barrister Ali Zafar, said if the Court has taken a conscious and deliberate decision on a point of law or fact, then the review of such judgment is not pos­sible. Review is not even allowed on ground of discovery of new mate­rial if such material was available at the time of hearing. It further said; “The petitioner is attempting to re-argue the case as if it is an ap­peal.” Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till today.