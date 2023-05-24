Hina, UK special envoy discuss Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative of the United Kingdom on Afghanistan Andy McCoubrey yesterday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabba­ni Khar here. In the meeting, they discussed the evolving situation in the war-torn country and re­affirmed the desire for a peaceful and stable Af­ghanistan. Both sides also agreed to maintain en­gagement and dialogue, said an official statement.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Austria Andrea Wicke also called on Hina Rabbani Khar wherein the two sides expressed satisfaction over bilater­al ties. They agreed to further strengthen cooper­ation in trade, investment, education cooperation, and enhance mobility of labour from Pakistan to Austria. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.