I will not quit PTI: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Rawalpindi-PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he is a part of the party, and that he was and will remain so in future.

He said that he will not quit PTI rather will stand with his party chief Imran Khan during this hard time. “I am not quitting PTI,” he added. Former Foreign Minsiter Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed these views while talking to media men on Tuesday when he was being escorted to a police official vehicle by the cops after arresting him again from outside Adiala Jail. Earlier, the veteran politician and close aide of former premier Imran Khan along with Mussarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Cheema were released from Adiala Jail by the authorities but police held them again and shifted to an unknown location.

The police had arrested Shah Mehnood Qureshi, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Cheema under 3MPO and detained them in Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the authorities of Adiala Jail has released the troika on orders of an apex court. As the PTI leaders came out of jail, a heavy contingent of police held them again.