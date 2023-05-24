Wednesday, May 24, 2023
IHC orders Asad Umar's release subject to undertaking

IHC orders Asad Umar's release subject to undertaking
Web Desk
10:34 AM | May 24, 2023
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar, while declaring his arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void. 

The court also directed the politician to submit an undertaking for not becoming a part of violent protests.

On Tuesday, the IHC also ordered the release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after he submitted his undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers.

However, he was rearrested minutes after being released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises under the MPO on May 10, a day after violence ensued amid countrywide protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

While issuing the directives today, IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan told Umar to "forget” his political career in case he deviates from the undertaking.

The court also directed the PTI leader to delete two tweets. At this, Awan assured the court of compliance with the order.

