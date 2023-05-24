Wednesday, May 24, 2023
IHC seeks affidavits from Jamsheed Cheema and his wife

Agencies
May 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in­structed the petitioners to submit affidavit by May 25 in the case seeking release of PTI’s leaders Jamsheed Cheema and Musarat Cheema. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the PTI’s leaders. The petitioners’ lawyer Malik Muhammad Riaz adopted the stance that his cli­ent had not been part of any violence or riot. He said that they were ready to submit an affidavit before the bench that they wouldn’t be part of any anti-state activity after their release. The court in­structed the petitioners to file the affidavits and adjourned further hearing of the case till May 25.

