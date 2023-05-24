Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Imran Khan to hold meetings to decide future course of action

Imran Khan to hold meetings to decide future course of action
Web Desk
2:21 PM | May 24, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will hold important meetings with lawyers and other personalities at his residence today (Wednesday).

According to sources, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will evolve a new strategy on quitting of PTI by some leaders.Sources say that Imran Khan will decide the future course of action regarding those who left the party in difficult times.

In the meeting, the PTI chairman will also hold legal consultations regarding the cases and release of party leaders and workers.

According to sources, new appointments will be made on the vacant posts, for which additional secretary general Umar Ayub will issue a formal notification.

Strict security arrangements have been made outside Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park.

Web Desk

