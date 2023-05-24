Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran says will resist till last breath, calls defections forced divorce

Imran says will resist till last breath, calls defections forced divorce
May 24, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    As the defections from the PTI continue un­abated, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Tuesday termed the development a new phenomenon in Paki­stani politics by calling it "forced divorce". 

"We had all heard about forced marriag­es in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced di­vorces," Khan said in a tweet. Expressing con­cern over the develop­ment, the PTI chief ex­pressed his wonder over the alleged silence of the human rights bodies in Pakistan. “Also wondering where all the human rights orga­nizations in the country disappeared," the PTI chief said.

A day earlier, Imran Khan had sympathised with party leaders who left the party say­ing that they were "un­der pressure" to leave the PTI. He saluted all the senior party mem­bers who were resist­ing the pressure to quit the party.

Back to back defections make big dent in PTI

In another tweet late Tues­day, Imran said, “Vice Chair­man PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi rearrested after get­ting bail just like PTI work­ers and supporters. We are now being governed by law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing stand­ing in its way is our judicia­ry. The constitution is be­ing brazenly violated along with SC rulings. Police being used to crush PTI, our lead­ers forced to quit the party. Fundamental rights open­ly trampled upon, media to­tally muzzled, SM activists threatened. Imran Riaz is not being produced in court despite court orders. Also, our workers are cramped into small cells in this blis­tering heat while others have faced custodial torture. Giving in to this Yazeediat means the death of our na­tion and hence will resist till my last breath.”

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023