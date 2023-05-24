Imran says will resist till last breath, calls defections forced divorce

LAHORE - As the defections from the PTI continue unabated, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Tuesday termed the development a new phenomenon in Pakistani politics by calling it "forced divorce".
"We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces," Khan said in a tweet. Expressing concern over the development, the PTI chief expressed his wonder over the alleged silence of the human rights bodies in Pakistan. “Also wondering where all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared," the PTI chief said.
A day earlier, Imran Khan had sympathised with party leaders who left the party saying that they were "under pressure" to leave the PTI. He saluted all the senior party members who were resisting the pressure to quit the party.
In another tweet late Tuesday, Imran said, “Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi rearrested after getting bail just like PTI workers and supporters. We are now being governed by law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing standing in its way is our judiciary. The constitution is being brazenly violated along with SC rulings. Police being used to crush PTI, our leaders forced to quit the party. Fundamental rights openly trampled upon, media totally muzzled, SM activists threatened. Imran Riaz is not being produced in court despite court orders. Also, our workers are cramped into small cells in this blistering heat while others have faced custodial torture. Giving in to this Yazeediat means the death of our nation and hence will resist till my last breath.”