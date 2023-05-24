Imran will not be able to escape conviction in Al-Qadir corruption case: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minster (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi would “not be able to escape conviction in the Al-Qadir corruption case due to strong evidence”.

Sharing details at a presser, SAPM Tarar said property tycoon Malik Riaz made a payment to purchase One Hyde Park, an apartment in London. After a thorough investi­gation, the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom de­clared the huge transaction money laundering and imposed a penalty of 190 million pound on the prop­erty tycoon. The Government of Pakistan through Shahzad Akbar entered into an agreement with the NCA for refund of 190 mil­lion pounds, which the lat­ter agreed on a condition that the money would be spent on the welfare of people of Pakistan, he added. At that time, he said, another case against Ma­lik Riaz for the payment of Rs 460 billion was pending before the Su­preme Court of Pakistan. Shahzad Akbar presented another agree­ment in the sealed envelope to the Federal Cabinet for approval which was regarding the transfer of 190 million pounds to the apex court’s account to adjust the property ty­coon’s liability.

For the above favour, Tarar said, Malik Riaz gifted 458 kanal land to Imran Khan Niazi. Zulfi Bukhari made a trust with the name of the Al-Qadir Trust and transferred the land in the name of Imran Khan Ni­azi, his wife Bushra Bibi and Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi.

He said initially the Al-Qadir Trust had Rs15 million in its account but later at different times later more than Rs 200 million was deposited in it. He said the Al-Qadir Univer­sity was a fake institution as it was not a charted by the High Education Commission (HEC) and was only af­filiated with an unknown college of Lahore showing the strength of 20 to 25 students. He said the Al-Qadir Trust case was biggest financial scam in the history of Pakistan and Imran Khan Niazi was refusing to cooper­ate with the investigation team in the case. He said the PTI attacked the national institutions only to run away from the proceedings of the Al-Qadir Trust case but Imran Khan would not be able to escape conviction in it.