ROME-Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday announced a two-billion-euro ($2.2-billion) package to help northeastern areas affected by floods that killed 14 people, displaced thousands and left swathes of farmland submerged.

After an emergency cabinet meeting, she announced help for households, businesses, farms, transport systems, schools, healthcare services and the tourism industry, while cautioning that the full extent of the damage has still to be determined.