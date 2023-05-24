Karma to haunt them for their actions, says LHC judge

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday remarked that “they too will face the music for what they are doing today” as it's karma – in an apparent reference to the government for its actions against the PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in the May 9 mayhem.

He was hearing a petition filed by former adviser on finance Salman Shah, who served in Pervez Musharraf's and PTI governments, for targeting his family members.

His daughter Khadija Shah courted arrest on Tuesday after days of hunt during which she escaped several police raids. She is accused of being the prime suspect in the storming and torching of the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

In the petition filed through his counsel Khawaja Tariq Rahim and Azhar Siddique, it is argued that Khadija surrendered before police a day earlier. Justice Pannu asked what was hindering (the government) from presenting the relevant record.

In their reply, the lawyers said the country had never witnessed what was currently happening in the country.

The judge observed that they could experience the same for their actions as karma and adjourned further hearing till May 26 (Friday) while seeking the record.