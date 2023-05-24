Khadija Shah finally surrenders before CIA police

LAHORE - After evading arrest for almost two weeks since the May 9 incidents, one of the prime suspects in the arson attack on Lahore Corps Commander House finally surrendered herself to CIA Iqbal Town on Tuesday evening.
According to details, Khadija Shah, who allegedly instigated the attack, appeared before SSP CIA Captain Liaquat Malik while DSP CIA Muhammad Ali Butt officially arrested her and took her into custody. Khadija Shah is the daughter of former federal minister Salman Shah and granddaughter of a former Army Chief Asif Nawaz Janjua. Earlier, when the police launched a hunt for Khadika Shah following the incident, she was able to successfully evade arrest for quite some days. Police continued to raid multiple locations to hunt her down but she managed to escape every time. On May 19, the alleged prime suspect, Khadija Shah, managed to escape after evading the police team. The CCTV footage of the accused’s escape also surfaced on social media. On Tuesday before she surrendered herself to the police, the law enforcement authorities raided two places in Gulberg and a house in Bahria Town to arrest her, but no trace of her was found. It is pertinent to mention here that in order to secure her arrest, the authorities reportedly arrested her husband , father in-law and her father as she remained on the run. Meanwhile, some important political figures also approached the prime minister for help but he was of no help to them. In her released audio clip Khadija was heard saying that she participated in the protest outside Corps commander house as a PTI supporter on May 9. However, she denied the allegations of her involvement in the attack on Corps commander House besides inciting the protestors to vandalism.