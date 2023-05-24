Khadija Shah finally surrenders before CIA police

LAHORE - After evad­ing arrest for almost two weeks since the May 9 inci­dents, one of the prime suspects in the arson attack on Lahore Corps Commander House finally surrendered herself to CIA Iqbal Town on Tuesday evening.

According to details, Khadija Shah, who allegedly instigat­ed the attack, appeared before SSP CIA Captain Liaquat Ma­lik while DSP CIA Muham­mad Ali Butt officially ar­rested her and took her into custody. Khadija Shah is the daughter of former federal minister Salman Shah and granddaughter of a former Army Chief Asif Nawaz Jan­jua. Earlier, when the police launched a hunt for Khadi­ka Shah following the inci­dent, she was able to suc­cessfully evade arrest for quite some days. Police con­tinued to raid multiple loca­tions to hunt her down but she managed to escape ev­ery time. On May 19, the al­leged prime suspect, Khadija Shah, managed to escape af­ter evading the police team. The CCTV footage of the ac­cused’s escape also surfaced on social media. On Tuesday before she surrendered her­self to the police, the law en­forcement authorities raid­ed two places in Gulberg and a house in Bahria Town to arrest her, but no trace of her was found. It is per­tinent to mention here that in order to secure her ar­rest, the authorities report­edly arrested her husband , father in-law and her father as she remained on the run. Meanwhile, some import­ant political figures also ap­proached the prime minis­ter for help but he was of no help to them. In her released audio clip Khadija was heard saying that she participated in the protest outside Corps commander house as a PTI supporter on May 9. Howev­er, she denied the allegations of her involvement in the at­tack on Corps commander House besides inciting the protestors to vandalism.