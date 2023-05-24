Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Khawaja Asif reiterates Pakistan’s desire to strengthen partnership with Azerbaijan

Khawaja Asif reiterates Pakistan’s desire to strengthen partnership with Azerbaijan
Web Desk
3:55 PM | May 24, 2023
National

The first Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields including defense cooperation, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The defense minister further said that both countries share common religions, cultures, and history.

Both countries would thus continue to support each other on various international fora, he added.

The visiting dignitary said, “Azerbaijan desires to work closely with Pakistan.”

“Azerbaijan considers Pakistan important because of its rich experience in various fields including Defense,” Karim Valiyev said.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the institutional framework for high-level bilateral coordination to achieve regional as well as global peace and prosperity.

New Chinese ambassador arrives in US, says relations face 'serious' challenges

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023