Wednesday, May 24, 2023
KMC starts offering psychiatry diploma

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Peshawar     -     Khyber Medical University (KMU) in partnership with Khyber Medical College (KMC) in Peshawar recently unveiled a new initiative to combat the pressing issue of mental health. The joint effort resulted in the launch of a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Psychiatry (DPM).

The program’s inauguration took place at KMC Peshawar, with Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, the vice-chancellor of KMU, serving as the esteemed chief guest. Other notable attendees included Prof Dr Aurangzeb, the Dean of KMC, esteemed Psychiatrist Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, faculty members, and students.

During the event, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq emphasized the importance of addressing psychiatry as a field that has often been overlooked. He recognized that the significance of psychiatry surpasses that of other disciplines, particularly due to the prevailing social and economic challenges faced by society.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq urged psychologists to bring more attention and prestige to this vital field. Given the increasing problems in today’s society, he acknowledged the heightened responsibilities faced by psychologists.

