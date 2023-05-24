Wednesday, May 24, 2023
KP FS&HFA seizes substandard juices and meat during raid

APP
May 24, 2023
Regional

PESHAWAR    -    In a major crackdown on adulteration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) seized a significant quantity of substandard juices, beverages, and meat. During a raid on a juice factory located on Shamsi Road in Mardan, the FS&HFA inspection team discovered over 600 litres of unhealthy and fake juice and beverages. The confiscated stock of juices was promptly discarded, and the factory, along with its machinery, was sealed.

Furthermore, a separate food safety team conducted inspections on various establishments including restaurants, fast food points, bakery units, and tuck shops along the Peshawar Ring Road. During these inspections, 15 kg of substandard meat was seized from two hotels and immediately discarded.

APP

