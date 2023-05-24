KP Governor hands over 11 buses to educational institutions

Peshawar - Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented 11 buses to various educational institutions during a ceremony held at the Governor’s House. The buses were distributed to schools catering to special needs, girls’ colleges, and schools for the visually impaired. The event saw the presence of members from the caretaker provincial cabinet, including Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Sawal Nazir Advocate, Fazl Elahi, Salma Begum, Malik Mehr Elahi, and Education Minister Rehmat Salam Khattak, as well as Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair, Secretary of Local Government, Secretary of Social Welfare, and other authorities.

During the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali invited 500 students and special children from the educational institutions as guests to the Governor’s House. He not only handed over the buses to the heads of the institutions but also treated the students to fast food and juices. The students, particularly the special children, expressed their joy and gratitude to the governor for meeting their demands and providing the buses. They posed for pictures with him and acknowledged his excellent hospitality.

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized his commitment to providing facilities and care to educational institutions and special children. He mentioned that since assuming office, he has considered the special children as his special guests at the Governor’s House.

Speaking to the media, the Governor stated that as the constitutional head of the province, he must serve all individuals and sectors and address their problems. He highlighted his efforts in rehabilitating infrastructure, maintaining roads, and resolving water and power issues, and assured his continued commitment to the development of Peshawar and the entire province.

The professors of Government Girls’ Colleges and teachers from schools for the visually impaired and special education complex expressed their gratitude to Governor Ghulam Ali for providing buses and extending his hospitality to the students during their visit to the Governor’s House.