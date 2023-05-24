Kundi lauds Bilawal's stance on Kashmir amid G20 moot

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has lauded Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for reiterating Pakistan’s unstinted support to the Kashmir Cause amid G20 conference held in Srinagar.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Bilawal Bhutto has participated in the rallies held in Muzaffarabad to draw world attention that steps like the Srinagar G-20 meeting can neither validate the Indian occupation nor dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people.