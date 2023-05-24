Lahore police conducts 2,730 search OPS this year

LAHORE, - In compliance with the orders of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have been carrying out search opera­tions to ensure the safety of citizens and main­tain peace in the city.

According to a statement released today by the Lahore police spokesman, a total of 2,730 search operations have so far been conducted by the police this year. These operations involved the inspection of 60,972 houses, 32,921 tenants, and 261,741 individuals. Additionally, 502 cases of tenancy act violations, 22 cases of drug-related offences, and 19 cases of illegal weapons pos­session were registered. As a result of these op­erations, 32 individuals with recorded criminal histories, or proclaimed offenders, were appre­hended, the spokesman added.

The spokesman emphasized that these search operations will persist as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the city.