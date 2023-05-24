LBF and partners celebrate successful completion of pioneering GSCP’s pilot project

LAHORE-Lahore Biennale Foundation’s (LBF) innovative initiative, the Green School Certification Program (GSCP), has announced the successful completion of its pilot project. The programme, which focuses on leveraging the power of art and education with a series of pedagogical and co-curricular activities, aims to equip teachers, schools, and students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the challenges posed by climate change and promote sustainable practices. The certificate distribution ceremony for the project was held at the E-Library, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the pilot project and recognized the dedication and commitment of the teachers, students, and schools involved in the Green School Certification Program. The Green School Certification Program aims to empower the next generation of eco-citizens by fostering long-term sustainable practices at the grassroots level. The program includes teacher training workshops, the establishment of eco clubs in all participating schools, waste collection modules for recycling, and the promotion of eco-friendly practices within educational institutions. Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director LBF and Author of the Green School Certification Program said, “With the successful implementation of the pilot project, LBF and our partners are committed to bringing the program to other schools city-wide and are also deeply committed to expanding the role of the program to colleges, offices and restaurants etc.”

“The Project is a true example of art and education creating circular economy and whole system’s approach. Along with imparting climate education, reduced waste and upscaling of PET bottles (plastic waste) are two of the big achievements of the project.”

The certificate distribution ceremony was moderated by Lahore Biennale Foundation with certificates distributed among 430 participants (86 teachers and AEOs and 320 students).

The Green School Certification Program brought together key partners including the Secretary of the Environment Protection Department, Government of Punjab, the District Education Authority Lahore, the School of Education at LUMS, WWF-Pakistan, and Lucky Core Industries (LCI). These organizations have collaborated to develop and implement the program, which centers around themes such as urban forestation and tree plantation drives, waste management, water conservation, air pollution, upcycling plastics, climate justice, and ecologically localized community practices.

The District Education Authority Lahore has played a crucial role as the program’s school liaison, facilitating the implementation of the GSCP among Assistant Education Officers (AEO) and teachers in selected public schools. The collaboration with partner organizations has allowed for continuous professional development workshops, such as the one held at the School of Education, LUMS, which introduced teachers and AEOs to innovative pedagogical techniques like Visible Thinking Routines (VTR). These techniques foster environmental awareness and sustainable attitudes among children through hands-on learning.

Through the partnership with Lucky Core Industries, the GSCP also addressed the pressing issue of waste management. Lahore generates a significant amount of municipal solid waste (MSW) and plastic waste, and the program aims to work toward waste segregation, reduction, and recycling. Lucky Core Industries will contribute by recycling PET bottles into a high-quality fibre called Terylene Clean and donating waste segregation bins.

Indeed, the completion of this pilot project marks an important milestone for the GSCP. The program has developed scalable modules, including a resource manual for training teachers in delivering climate science information, ‘Green Schools Policy Recommendations,’ and a checklist of localized sustainable solutions for schools. To receive the Green School Certification, all participating schools will need to complete the program.