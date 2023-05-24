LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed, says Commissioner

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and Director General LAHORE Development Authority chaired an important meeting of Planning and Design Committee. The agenda presented in the meeting was reviewed according to the rules. Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and related directors gave a briefing regarding the cases to the Commissioner Lahore.
Commissioner and DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that businessmen and entrepreneurs should be facilitated under “Ease of Doing Business”. The places reserved for the parking should be strictly used only for parking purposes. Rooftop gardening and greenary on newly approved cases should be ensured at every cost.
Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed and the monitoring of land use of cases approved by the committee should be ensured. In the meeting, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer MCL Ali Bukhari, Chief Tepa Mazhar Hussain Khan and Directors of respective towns were also present.