LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed, says Commissioner

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and Director General LA­HORE Development Authority chaired an impor­tant meeting of Planning and Design Committee. The agenda presented in the meeting was re­viewed according to the rules. Chief Town Plan­ner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and related directors gave a briefing regarding the cases to the Com­missioner Lahore.

Commissioner and DG Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa said that businessmen and entrepreneurs should be facilitated under “Ease of Doing Busi­ness”. The places reserved for the parking should be strictly used only for parking purposes. Roof­top gardening and greenary on newly approved cases should be ensured at every cost.

Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed and the monitoring of land use of cases approved by the committee should be ensured. In the meeting, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Addi­tional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metro­politan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer MCL Ali Bukhari, Chief Tepa Mazhar Hussain Khan and Directors of respec­tive towns were also present.