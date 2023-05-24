Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed, says Commissioner

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Commissioner Lahore and Director General LA­HORE Development Authority chaired an impor­tant meeting of Planning and Design Committee. The agenda presented in the meeting was re­viewed according to the rules. Chief Town Plan­ner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and related directors gave a briefing regarding the cases to the Com­missioner Lahore.

Commissioner and DG Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa said that businessmen and entrepreneurs should be facilitated under “Ease of Doing Busi­ness”. The places reserved for the parking should be strictly used only for parking purposes. Roof­top gardening and greenary on newly approved cases should be ensured at every cost.

Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed and the monitoring of land use of cases approved by the committee should be ensured. In the meeting, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Addi­tional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metro­politan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer MCL Ali Bukhari, Chief Tepa Mazhar Hussain Khan and Directors of respec­tive towns were also present.

Back to back defections make big dent in PTI

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023