Leicestershire rope in Naseem Shah for start of Vitality Blast  

LONDON - Pakistan star pacer Naseem Shah has been signed by Leicestershire County Cricket Club to play initial matches of the forthcoming T20 Blast season. Taking to Twitter, the club announced the recruitment of the right-arm speedster on a short-term contract for the start of the Vitality Blast. Naseem will act as cover for Afghanistan international Naveen-ul-Haq, who is currently busy with Lucknow Super Giants. Naseem was due to arrive in England on Tuesday and be available for Leicestershire’s opening game against Lancashire on Thursday. “Having Naveen in the IPL play-offs meant we had to make a quick call and we are extremely excited to have secured someone of Naseem’s calibre,” said Leicestershire Director of Cricket Claude Henderson. “He’s proven to be a world-class performer in T20 cricket, and we look forward to seeing him in a Leicestershire shirt shortly.” The 20-year-old represented Gloucestershire in the T20 blast last year, taking five wickets in three games. He was also roped in by Welsh Fire for the Hundred but withdrew due to national duty. “I’m very excited to be joining the Foxes for the start of the Vitality Blast. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and help win games for Leicestershire,” said the young pacer.