Let our national motto be the judge!  

“Faith, Unity, Discipline” is our National motto. No wonder, our Quaid envisioned a Nation that will follow these principles. 73 years down the road, let’s introspect if we have or are implementing them in their true spirit. After all, self-examination with the purpose of improvement is one of the most effective ways leading to betterment.

If we talk about “Faith”, there is no wonder that we all claim to have Faith in the Almighty. However, as the legendary Ashfaq Ahmed said that even though we believe in the Almighty, we seldom follow His commandments. On the contrary, others follow His instructions even if they do not believe in Him. The Honorable Ashfaq Ahmed was referring to qualities such as honesty and other similar moral virtues.

When it comes to “Unity”, we do not demonstrate unity except on a few occasions. It is indeed praiseworthy that we do become “one” and are magnanimous when it comes to helping each other during natural disasters or tragic catastrophes. We also exhibit unity when there is a Cricket match against India. However, the sad reality is that mostly we are all divided based on ethnicity, religion, and even political views. We are intolerant at times. The way forward, I believe, is to respect the differences under the umbrella of “one nation”.

“Discipline” is something, I believe, that we do not like, let alone follow it. Even those who are very disciplined in professional or academic settings, do not take it seriously if given the liberty. However, it is something beautiful, I opine. The practice of discipline leads to improvement in our own lives. I believe that it is a universal phenomenon. Organization, structure, and discipline can be observed in the tiniest particle of matter to the gigantic Solar systems in the known Universe. The individuals who practice it succeed, and so do the societies.

SYED ZOHAIB RIZVI,

Karachi.