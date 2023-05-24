LHC moved to form JIT over May 9 riots

A petition was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over the May 9 protests that broke out across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in NCA £190m corruption scandal.

The petition was filed by Advocate Afzal Azeem. The petitioner has made Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab and others respondents in the plea.

The petition stated that PTI workers were being arrested over May 9 violence, urging the court to form JIT to investigate the cases.

Earlier, the Punjab government constituted 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe the May 9 violence in Lahore, wherein military installations including Lahore Corps Commander’s house — also known as Jinnah House were attacked.

The Punjab Home Department has issued the notifications of joint investigation teams (JITs), constituted on the request of provincial Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar.

The JITs have been constituted to ‘conduct and finalise investigation’ into first information reports (FIRs) registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, Gulberg, Model Town, Shadman, Naseerabad, and Race Course.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.