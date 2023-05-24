LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) to develop terms of reference (ToRs), in collaboration with the Urban Development Unit, for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050. The court also or­dered the authority to appoint a focal person for the purpose, while extending a stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050. Justice Sha­hid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Abdul Rehman and others challenging the Lahore Mas­ter Plan 2050. The petitioners had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification. They ex­pressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic en­vironmental damage. They submitted that the plan was launched with malafide in­tention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.