Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050

Agencies
May 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) to develop terms of reference (ToRs), in collaboration with the Urban Development Unit, for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050. The court also or­dered the authority to appoint a focal person for the purpose, while extending a stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050. Justice Sha­hid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Abdul Rehman and others challenging the Lahore Mas­ter Plan 2050. The petitioners had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification. They ex­pressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic en­vironmental damage. They submitted that the plan was launched with malafide in­tention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.

Back to back defections make big dent in PTI

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023