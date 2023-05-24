Low budget allocation hampers quality education to public sector: Minister

ISLAMABAD-The less spending on the education sector by the successive government hampered the provision of quality education in the public sector, said Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday.

The Minister was responding to the query of Member National Assembly raised at her calling attention notice regarding the inability of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to provide free and compulsory education to students of Class 5th and 6th.

Education was not a priority of the previous governments which was why it did not allocate sufficient funds for the purpose, he told the lower House of the Parliament. Rana Tanveer Hussain commended the concerns raised by the mover and said as per Article 25-A the government was bound to ensure free education.

He admitted that not only in the federal capital but across the country education facilities in the public sector were not good, whereas the private sector had jumped in and performed well at all tiers of education. “The private schools’ fees and other expenses are a matter of concern. I have banned traditional universities but I am ready to open universities in extraordinary disciplines that do not exist in the education sector so far. We can establish 500 schools with the funding given to a private university to establish its setup,” he said.

The Minister told the House that he had visited Shah Allah Ditta schools and ensured to improve facilities there, adding that no minister since 1947 visited the school as he was the second minister after the first education minister had visited that school before partition. He also demanded to establish girls’ washrooms in the schools as well.

“We are improving educational facilities. Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) is the regulatory authority and I have directed the DG to resolve matters and concerns reported to him against the private schools,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Zeb Jaffar said Article 25-A of the Constitution enshrined the right to free education for every child and person adding that 430 schools under the FDE were providing free education and two sets of textbooks to children to lessen their burden so that they did not carry heavy books to school in their satchel.

Jaffar said her Ministry had also introduced an accelerated education programme for children doing jobs to continue their education along with employment.

“Teacher training emphasis has been started along with merit-based recruitment. However, we will consider all suggestions moved by the members,” she said. MNA, Asiya Azeem of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf speaking on calling attention notice said there were no schools in rural areas of Islamabad, and if there were any then there were no teachers and no wages paid to teachers who were serving in that area.

The school’s results were poor and people were preferring private schools that were a mafia earning billions of rupees, she added.

She pointed out that a private school in the sector F-10/2 had encroached land of 3.1 acres.

She urged the Minister and Parliamentary Secretary for Education to revise the education budget and cut unnecessary expenses to give preference to improving the quality of education and phasing out of private school mafia.