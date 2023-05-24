Magical words of 'leave PTI' get detained party leaders out of jail: Imran

PTI chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said party leadership was detained and the magical words of “leaving the PTI” got them out.

Addressing via video link, he said he was surprised to see all this, adding that had been asking my PTI members to stay inside their homes to avoid such environment. “You will be relieved of all difficulties if they quit,” he added.

He questioned the human right champions if they could see what was happening now in the country. “Our democracy is being derailed,” he added.

He continued by saying that he thanked that Ms Mazari said goodbye to save herself from cruelty she had been facing, adding that it harmed the politics of Pakistan.

He went on to say that the internet cut down around my house to control social media, adding that media had been under control. “More than 10,000 PTI supporters have been detained,” he added.