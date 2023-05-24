Marriyum tells Imran the difference between political party, armed groups

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the May 9 ar­son and vandalism unequivocally demonstrated the growing hostility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s against the country.

“Imran Khan victimised political opponents, be­came hostile towards media and above all turned against the country which is an unforgiveable crime,” the minister said in a series of tweets which also included pictorial depiction of unprec­edented political vendetta carried out by the PTI chief against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership during his government’s tenure. Referring to the courage shown by the PML-N leadership during Imran Khan’s tenure and abrupt departure of the PTI leaders from the party, she said, “This is the difference between an actual political party and the armed groups who hide under political cloak.”

In the 75 years of the country’s history, she said, political leaders had done opposition, but it was only Imran Khan who had become hostile towards the country. She said the PML-N leadership bravely faced Imran Khan’s oppression to protect the coun­try, democracy and politics, and it would continue to do so. Through the pictures shared by her on her Twitter handle, she drew a comparison between the PML-N leadership which was penalised unjustly and stood firm in face of Imran Khan’s adversity and the “thieves” (PTI leadership) who were quitting the PTI in droves. “Imran Khan made every false case against us but we along with Quaid Nawaz Sharif stood firm and stand vindicated,” she said, adding the PML-N leadership as well as the people knew that they did not commit corruption of a single dime