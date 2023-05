Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday that May 9 was the "darkest day" in the country's history.

Speaking to media, Mr Rehman lamented, "Many political parties have faced crises. But none of them attacked the institutions of the state before."

"Many people are jumping ship from PTI because of what happened on May 9. The May 9 incident did not happen suddenly," he added.

"Setting fire to a radio station or a metro station creates anarchy in the country", rued Mr Rehman.