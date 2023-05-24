May 9 will be remembered as the darkest day in country’s history: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to assess the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 09.
IG police provided a briefing on the apprehensions, identifications, investigations, and proceedings related to the individuals responsible for the incidents.
Expressing his grave concern, the chief minister emphasized that May 09 would be etched in Pakistan’s history as one of its darkest days. He stressed the need for the swift apprehension of the nominated culprits and thorough, professional investigations into all cases. Every individual involved in these incidents must face the full force of the law, ensuring that none of the culprits evades a strict punishment. Equally important is the assurance that no innocent individual falls victim to wrongful conviction, he added. The CM further underscored the importance of close coordination between the police and public prosecution departments, so that those who attacked Jinnah House and military installations would not escape justice.
Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, addl chief secretary, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD), secretary information, commissioner Lahore, and others attended the meeting.