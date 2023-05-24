May 9 will be remembered as the darkest day in country’s history: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to assess the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 09.

IG police provided a brief­ing on the apprehensions, identifications, investiga­tions, and proceedings relat­ed to the individuals respon­sible for the incidents.

Expressing his grave con­cern, the chief minister em­phasized that May 09 would be etched in Pakistan’s history as one of its darkest days. He stressed the need for the swift apprehension of the nomi­nated culprits and thorough, professional investigations into all cases. Every individual involved in these incidents must face the full force of the law, ensuring that none of the culprits evades a strict punish­ment. Equally important is the assurance that no innocent in­dividual falls victim to wrong­ful conviction, he added. The CM further underscored the importance of close coordina­tion between the police and public prosecution depart­ments, so that those who at­tacked Jinnah House and mili­tary installations would not escape justice.

Provincial Minister Infor­mation Amir Mir, chief sec­retary, addl chief secretary, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD), secretary information, com­missioner Lahore, and others attended the meeting.