Miscreants of PTI do not deserve any exemption as they crossed red line: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not deserve any exemption as they crossed red line on May 9th.

Addressing to the Shuhada Convention at Jinnah Convention Centre, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he felt proud to address this convention because today we gathered here to pay homage to the martyrs. These are the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the soil of this country and its defense, he asserted.

The Prime Minister said that these martyrs were our heroes and no compromise would be made on their honour. The peace and stability in the country came as a result of more than 86,000 sacrifices, but what happened on May 9th could never be forgotten. It will always be remembered as a dark day.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the miscreants of the PTI and its leader Imran Khan orchestrated a plan that inflamed the people. Imran Khan, who was the mastermind behind this planning, cannot acquit himself of blame.

He asked if any political party could attack the state in case of arrest of its leader. When this government came to power, it did not resort to any aggression against the entire opposition. We did not create any chaos. We were arrested, went to jail, but did not cause any damage to the state and defence institutions.

Mr Sharif said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged, Benazir Bhutto was martyred, and Nawaz Sharif was forced into exile, and then his government was overthrown, but no political party caused harm to the country or its flag.

The Prime Minister made it clear that no offender will go unpunished, and we will not apprehend any innocent person. We will take strict action against such people so that no one dares to do it in the future. Even if I recommend, the wrongdoers will be punished, he asserted.

On this occasion, federal ministers Aminul Haque and Shireen Rehman also addressed, saying that no attacker on the state can be a patriot in any way. It is necessary to bring those who did this to justice. They demanded of the PM that the responsible individuals of May 9th should not be left under any circumstances.