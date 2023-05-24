Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete public welfare projects within stipulated time

Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete public welfare projects within stipulated time
Web Desk
2:47 PM | May 24, 2023
National

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the officials concerned to complete the public welfare projects within the stipulated time. 

He said this while chairing the meeting at Circuit House Gujranwala on Wednesday.

He said ongoing work on Gujranwala to Hafizabad and Gujranwala to Sheikhupura road should be completed soon and Gujranwala should be linked to Sialkot Motorway through Benazir Road.

Talking about May 9 incidents, he said indiscriminate crackdown should be continued against miscreants and their facilitators and the process of investigation and prosecution should be carried forward in an efficient manner.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023