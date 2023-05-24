Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete public welfare projects within stipulated time

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the officials concerned to complete the public welfare projects within the stipulated time.

He said this while chairing the meeting at Circuit House Gujranwala on Wednesday.

He said ongoing work on Gujranwala to Hafizabad and Gujranwala to Sheikhupura road should be completed soon and Gujranwala should be linked to Sialkot Motorway through Benazir Road.

Talking about May 9 incidents, he said indiscriminate crackdown should be continued against miscreants and their facilitators and the process of investigation and prosecution should be carried forward in an efficient manner.