MPs call for trial of May 9 rioters under Army Act

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from treasury benches in Tuesday's National Assembly sitting, continuing debate on May 9 violent acts, proposed immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for those involved in masterminding violent attacks under the military act.
"Those who masterminded the May 9 violent acts should be arrested and tried under the laws," said PML-N senior lawmaker Mian Javed Latif while taking part in debate. The federal minister said these plotters should not be spared under any pressure. He blamed the tiger force of PTI was especially trained to perpetrate violent acts.
Another member from treasury benches Aslam Bhotani, condemning the May 9 violence, said those involved in them should be taken to task. A religio-political party member Akbar Chitrali said the state institutions are an asset of the whole nation. He expressed solidarity with the armed forces and paid tribute to their sacrifices for peace and stability in the country. Minister for Federal Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, responding to a call-attention notice, said that the government is giving special emphasis on promotion of quality education at the grass-root level. Minister assured to provide missing facilities at the public sector schools. Two bills ‘the Chairman and Speaker Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘the Constitution Amendment Bill (Amendment in Article 76)’ were laid before the house .The chair referred the bills to the standing committee concerned.