MPs call for trial of May 9 rioters under Army Act

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from treasury benches in Tuesday's National As­sembly sitting, continu­ing debate on May 9 vi­olent acts, proposed immediate arrest and ex­emplary punishment for those involved in master­minding violent attacks under the military act.

"Those who master­minded the May 9 vio­lent acts should be ar­rested and tried under the laws," said PML-N senior lawmaker Mian Javed Latif while taking part in debate. The fed­eral minister said these plotters should not be spared under any pres­sure. He blamed the ti­ger force of PTI was especially trained to perpetrate violent acts.

Another member from treasury bench­es Aslam Bhotani, con­demning the May 9 violence, said those in­volved in them should be taken to task. A religio-political par­ty member Akbar Chitra­li said the state institutions are an asset of the whole na­tion. He expressed solidari­ty with the armed forces and paid tribute to their sacri­fices for peace and stability in the country. Minister for Federal Education Rana Tan­veer Hussain, responding to a call-attention notice, said that the government is giving special emphasis on promo­tion of quality education at the grass-root level. Minister assured to provide missing facilities at the public sector schools. Two bills ‘the Chair­man and Speaker Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘the Constitution Amend­ment Bill (Amendment in Article 76)’ were laid before the house .The chair referred the bills to the standing com­mittee concerned.