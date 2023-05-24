MQM-P says Karachi’s population more than twice census figures

KARACHI-Participants of a conference titled “Consensus on Fair Census” organised by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Tuesday, rejected the recently concluded census and maintained that the population of Karachi was much higher than the numbers issued by authorities concerned.

A large number of delegates and experts from various political, socio-religious parties, minority communities, businessmen, industrialists, lawyers, doctors and other walks of life participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Convener MQM-P Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the population of Karachi was about 30 million as the city received wheat for the same number of people.

“If the population is less than 30 million, where does the rest of the wheat go?”he asked.

He said that the title of “Dharti Maa” was only for Pakistan and the provinces were only administrative units like divisions and districts.

“The state which cannot carry out accurate census, it cannot even carry out people recognition. Our only demand is that no one should be counted less and no one should be counted more in the whole of Pakistan,” he added. The population of Karachi is more than double of what is being shown in this census, he further said.