Suicide blast leaves four security officials, citizen martyred in N Waziristan

Three security personnel and a citizen were martyred after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a checkpoint in North Waziristan district on Wednesday, authorities said.

The blast also left another security official and a policeman injured. The injured and the martyred were shifted to a Miranshah hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak told media that three security officials, including a policeman and one civilian, embraced martyrdom. He said the suicide bomber bl ew himself up during routine frisking at a security point manned by several security men.

This is the second attack by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two days as earlier a group of terrorists attacked Manzalai-08 and Manzalai-10 well sites in Hangu district, leaving six officials martyred.