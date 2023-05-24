NA body recommends Pakistan, India to restore high commissions

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs recommended that both of Pakistan and India should restore High Commissioners in each other’s capital.

Chaired by Mohsin Dawar the committee was briefed on Foreign Minister’s recent visit to India and it was underscored that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the relevance of the SCO and the importance that Pakistan attaches to regional peace, security, economic prosperity and connectivity.

Besides Chairman of the committee Mohsin Dawar, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Muhammad Khan Daha, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Nauman Islam Sheikh, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, and Mehnaz Akbar Aziz also attended the meeting.

The committee was informed that the member states do not bring bilateral relations on SCO platform. However, to respond to the insinuating remarks of Indian Foreign Minister over cross border terrorism, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in his statement, condemned the “unilateral and illegal measures by states in violation of international law and Security Council resolutions,” which run counter to the SCO objectives.

The Foreign Minister was also successful in bringing home Pakistan’s narrative on terrorism by highlighting Pakistan’s successful fight against terrorism and the sacrifices of our people and armed forces, the committee was told.

Alluding to the current political dispensation in India, the FM emphasised collective action to fight against “fascism, and historical revisionism that leads to violent ultranationalism as well as to ensure that racism and xenophobic ideologies, have no place in today’s world.

It was highlighted that Pakistan’s case was not so forcefully presented on the Indian soil since 2012. It was added that dispute over Kashmir has legal and moral dimensions and that Pakistan has successfully conveyed the parallels between Kashmir and Ukraine in terms of applicability of the international law.

Referring to the G-20 summit in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained that such summits may not lay legitimise the illegal and unilateral annexation of the occupied territories.

About the statement of the UN Special Rapporteurs regarding violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials maintained that Pakistan has successfully altered the perceptions of international community regarding Kashmir issue.

The chairman of the Committee remarked that Parliament has ceded space to non-elected officials on policies pertaining to India and Afghanistan and underscored greater role for the representative institutions in foreign policy.

At the outset of the meeting, one of the members raised concerns as to why the United States Congressmen lent support to a political party in Pakistan that has supported mob attacks in Pakistan. The member said that such support ran contrary to the spirit of democracy where rule of law, rights of individuals and social justice prevail and where stronger democracies support fragile democracies.