Nawab Sadiq termed benefactor of Pakistan on his 57th death anniversary

BAHAWALPUR - A seminar was organised on the occa­sion of the 57th death anniversary of Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Mu­hammad Khan Abbasi V at the Bagh­dad ul Jadeed Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that living nations al­ways remember their famous people and make their golden achievements a beacon of light. Nations that forget their heroes never succeed.

Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Ab­basi is a benefactor of Pakistan who played a significant role in the estab­lishment and stability of the nascent state of Khudadad Pakistan.

He was a far-sighted ruler and the development and performance of Ba­hawalpur State in the social, economic, and educational fields is proof of this. Similarly, his actions in public welfare works are still highly exemplary.

The purpose of organising a func­tion in Jamia Islamia every year in memory of Nawab Sahib is to in­form our young generation about the achievements of this great leader of the Nation of Islam.

Prof Dr Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Dr Allama Muhammad Tahir, Profes­sor Government SE College Baha­walpur, Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gilani Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Prof Dr Akbar Malik, Former Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr Ismat Durrani Faculty Member Department of Persian and Muhammad Nauman Farooqui ad­dressed on this occasion.

The speakers said Nawab Sadiq’s mission was of patronising the subcon­tinent’s schools and book friendships. His great achievement is the establish­ment of libraries, universities, colleges, schools, and madrasahs across the state of Bahawalpur. Khazinta-ul-Kitab was a treasure trove of rare books.

The official press was not only es­tablished but also modernised with electric motors. Education in the state was free and patronized by scholars. All India Mushairas were organised regularly. To ensure the provision of education, health, justice, and employ­ment to the subjects, these issues re­ceived the personal attention of the Nawab. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and other leaders of the Muslim League had exemplary ceremonies of Nawab Sahib and all the struggles of the Paki­stan Movement received moral and fi­nancial support from Nawab Sahib.