Nawaz Sharif lambasts judiciary in a scathing tweet

8:09 PM | May 24, 2023
In a scathing tweet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif directed sharp criticism at the judiciary, accusing it of various transgressions and expressing his dismay over the state of the justice system in the country.

The tweet targeted the judiciary's historical role, as well as recent decisions.

In his tweet, Mr Sharif alleged that the judiciary invented the controversial doctrine of necessity, which provided legitimacy to dictators in the past. He further claimed that the judiciary welcomed dictators and certified their rule, while elected prime ministers were subjected to execution, imprisonment on false charges, and even lifetime disqualifications.

Nawaz Sharif also made a reference to his own disqualification in the Panama case, highlighting the controversial ruling that linked his disqualification to not taking a salary from his son.

The PML-N chief went on to accuse the judiciary of rewriting the constitution by manipulating the composition of benches, raising concerns about the integrity and impartiality of the judicial process.

He expressed his disappointment over Pakistan's justice system ranking 129th out of 140 countries worldwide and claimed that some judges were determined to drag it down even further.

