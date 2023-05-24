Nepra disallows motion for hiking tariff by up to Rs4.45/kWh for KE’s consumers

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has disallowed a federal government motion for increasing power tariff by up to Rs4.45/kWh for the K-Electric’s consumers, and argued that such request will be processed only after the provision of clear policy guidelines by the government of Pakistan in this regard.

With the application of the increase, as proposed by the MoE in the Motion, to be charged from the consumers of KE on consumption of February & March 2023, KE’s applicable tariff would become higher than its determined tariff for the instant quarter, said a NEPRA decision issued here Tuesday. The motion, regarding increase, would be processed once the federal government provides the policy guidelines, clearly detailing the Federal Government subsidy provision over a period of 12 months in order to maintain the uniform tariff, the decision added.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) in the motion submitted that NEPRA determined periodic adjustment in tariff of XWDISCOs for the 1st quarter of FY 2022-23 ranged from Rs. 1.45/kWh to Rs.4.45/kWh for different consumers, which were recovered from the consumers of XWDISCOs in two months period i.e. Feb. & Mar. 2023. The MoE has requested to apply the same charges on the consumers of KE, based on the consumption of Feb. & Mar. 2023, to be recovered in Apr. & May 2023, respectively.

NEPRA has conducted a public hearing on the MOE motion where it was reiterated that as per the National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may continue to propose uniform tariff across the consumers and regions. In pursuance thereto, the regulator shall, in public consumer interest, determine a uniform - tariff (inclusive of quarterly adjustments) for all the state-owned distribution companies. Additionally, government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (even after privatization) through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies. It was also explained that despite the proposed increases as mentioned in the motion, the government would still be picking-up subsidies. It was also explained that although the recent quarterly adjustments filed by K-Electric are negative, however, on overall basis for the year, the federal government is providing subsidies to K-Electric. The purpose of levying category wise rates as proposed in the motion is to reduce the subsidy of the federal government towards K-Electric and to make the tariff uniform across the country.

The authority has noted that the sections referred to by the MoE in the motion are not relevant in the instant matter as none of these sections allow or envision a situation in the absence of policy guidelines where the authority processes such motion on the federal government’s request. The federal government has however issued no policy guidelines envisioned by Section 31 of the Act in relation to making quarterly adjustments in the approved tariff for maintaining a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies through incorporation of direct / indirect subsidies.

This is in spite of the fact that the Authority has in its earlier decision dated January 12,2023, directed the MoE to streamline the process of application of quarterly adjustments on KElectric Consumers, in order to avoid the timing differences, so that tariff across the country is made uniform in true sense. Whilst the National Electricity Policy, 2021 allows for the government to maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies, that is not the case in the motion, the decision further said. As per the quarterly adjustment request submitted by KE for the 2nd quarter of FY 2022-23, KE has requested a negative quarterly adjustment of Rs.7.366/kWh, and once approved by the authority, the determined tariff for K-Electric would be around Rs.28/kWh to be applicable from January to March 2023. Thus, with the application of average Rs.3.5/kWh, as proposed by the MoE in the motion, to be charged from the consumers of KE on consumption of February & March 2023, KE’s applicable tariff would become higher than its determined tariff for the instant quarter.

The Authority shall not allow any such motion and any such further adjustments shall only be processed pursuant to policy guidelines envisioned under Section 31 of the Act, which issued guidelines:

(a) streamline the process of application of quarterly adjustments on K-Electric consumers, in order to avoid the timing differences, so that tariff across the country is made uniform in true sense (i.e. the Authority automatically applies and notifies any quarterly tariff adjustment determined for XWDISCOS for K-Electric consumers as well);

(b) clarify and substantiate that the subsidy requirements are assessed on a 12-month period (as opposed to monthly or quarterly) to cater for quarters such as the one referred to in the motion (and any other future quarters where the uniform application would result in KE’s applicable tariff becoming higher than its determined tariff).

(c) specifically cater for any quarters requiring adjustments prior to the implementation of such policy guidelines (such as the instant Motion and quarterly adjustment of XWDISCOs for the 2’” quarter of FY 2022-23, already determined by the Authority vide decision dated 12.04.2023, which are being recovered from XWDISCOs consumers in April, May and June 2023).

In his additional note, Member Tariff and Finance Mathar Niaz Rana wrote: “I tend to allow the motion filed by the federal government especially keeping in view the approval of ECC and its ratification by the federal government. I believe that the Authority has taken a constricted interpretation of the law and ignored the prevailing financial situation of the country. As submitted by the federal government during the hearing there are also reasons to consider the subsidy to maintain uniform tariffs in totality on an annual basis. Provision of subsidy is a discretionary measure of the federal government to support the power sector and the consumers and the federal government has a choice to review its quantum depending on the financial Situation,”.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqui in his additional note said: “I tend to agree with member tariff and finance however we need clear guideline from the government of Pakistan to process such request.”