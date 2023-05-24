New police station Humak starts working in capital

ISLAMABAD-In a significant move towards bolstering public safety, SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar along with esteemed officials, formally inaugurated the newly established Police Station Humak in Islamabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The Government of Pakistan’s approval for the establishment of two new police stations in the federal capital underscores the commitment to ensuring timely and efficient service to citizens while combating crime, a police public relations officer said.

He said the Police Station Humak, one of the newly established police stations, encompasses several key areas including Niazian, Kakpul, Mohra Kalu, Mohra Nakyal, Swan Camp, Zaraj Housing Society, DHA-2, Dhok Awan, GT Road, DHA 5/ Valley, Sheikhpur, and Nara Syedan.

Equipped with the necessary manpower and resources, the new police station aims to provide a proactive and responsive approach to community safety.

Under the guidance and special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police remains committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens in the capital, serving the public interest diligently.

To ensure seamless operations, SHOs have already been appointed to oversee the functioning of the new police stations. Inspector Arshad has been deputed as the SHO of Police Station Humak, leading a dedicated team of 53 police officials, including 03 sub-inspectors and 07 assistant sub-inspectors.

SSP Operations emphasized that the establishment of new police stations not only enhances the investigative capacity of the previous stations but also alleviates the burden on officers.

This, in turn, contributes to a reduction in crime rates and ensures the effective protection of citizens’ lives and properties. The Islamabad capital police remains committed to serving the public with utmost dedication, resolving citizen’s issues, and maintaining their safety as a top priority, he maintained.