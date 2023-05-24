Wednesday, May 24, 2023
New recruitments for PKLI approved by Caretaker CM Punjab

Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -    Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday approved new recruitments for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). He gave the approval of new recruitments during his meeting with Dr. Saeed Akhtar, chairman of the board of governors of the PKLI and other doctors held in Lahore. Stressing the need of addressing key issues of PKLI without any delay, Mohsin Naqvi also pledged additional funds for establishment of 5 billion rupees Endowment Fund. The caretaker chief minister directed for imme­diate reinstatement of filter clinics within the PKLI, under­scoring their significance for research and development.

