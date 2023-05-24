Omar Ayub Khan's house raided in Islamabad

Police raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

According to family sources, Omar Ayub Khan was not in the house at the time of police raid.

They claimed that police arrested three employees from the house.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were rearrested from outside Adiala Jail after the IHC had ordered their release.

In his informal media talk, Qureshi said: “I am not leaving the party. I am with the party, and I will stay with the party.”