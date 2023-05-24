PAF pays tribute to Muniruddin Ahmed Shaheed

As a tribute to the bravery and valor of Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed (Shaheed), Directorate General (DG) of Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a special promo commemorating the heroics of the 1965 war hero.

During the war, Squadron Leader Munir Shaheed flew several combat missions causing significant damage to valuable enemy infrastructure, said a PAF news release issued here on Wednesday.

On 10th September 1965, he led his formation into Indian territory to seek out enemy fighters and shot down an Indian Air Force (IAF) Gnat fighter jet.

On the eve of 11th September 1965, he made the supreme sacrifice when his aircraft was fatally hit by the heavy concentration of enemy’s ack-ack guns during a ground attack mission.

In recognition of his utmost professionalism and bravery, the war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-i-Jurat’ posthumously.