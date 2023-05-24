Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PAF pays tribute to Muniruddin Ahmed Shaheed

PAF pays tribute to Muniruddin Ahmed Shaheed
Web Desk
3:48 PM | May 24, 2023
National

As a tribute to the bravery and valor of Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed (Shaheed), Directorate General (DG) of Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a special promo commemorating the heroics of the 1965 war hero.

During the war, Squadron Leader Munir Shaheed flew several combat missions causing significant damage to valuable enemy infrastructure, said a PAF news release issued here on Wednesday.

On 10th September 1965, he led his formation into Indian territory to seek out enemy fighters and shot down an Indian Air Force (IAF) Gnat fighter jet.

On the eve of 11th September 1965, he made the supreme sacrifice when his aircraft was fatally hit by the heavy concentration of enemy’s ack-ack guns during a ground attack mission.

In recognition of his utmost professionalism and bravery, the war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-i-Jurat’ posthumously.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023