Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Pakistan Cables pledges to support AKCS–P's upcoming project

Pakistan Cables pledges to support AKCS–P’s upcoming project
May 24, 2023
LAHORE-Pakistan Cables has pledged to support the Aga Khan Cultural Service – Pakistan’s upcoming project on conservation of historical sites in Pakistan. As part of the project, internship opportunities are being offered by AKCSP to young graduates and students from the related fields of architecture, traditional engineering and construction techniques, material sciences, etc. The students will be provided onsite and hand-on learning opportunities at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lahore Fort and the Walled City of Lahore, where AKCS-P is currently working to restore Mughal era Wazir Khan Mosque.

Pakistan Cables’ support will help AKCS-P contribute effectively towards capacity building and transfer of knowledge by offering among the youth of Pakistan.  The Company has a track record of successively supporting and developing activities and platforms to empower the youth through sharing knowledge.

