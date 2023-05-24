Pakistan-China MoU signed to deepen agri cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pak-China MoU has been signed to deepen all-round cooperation in agriculture sector, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Sindh Agriculture University of Tandojam officially signed a memorandum of understanding for the China-Pakistan flax research and innovation hub.

Start from September 2020, Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu Province, has launched a work task to establish flax stress-resistance and breeding foreign intellectual achievements demonstration and promotion base.

The MoU was signed through online linked by Dr Ma Zhongming, President of the GAAS , and Prof Dr Fateh Mohammad Maree, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University of Tandojam.

Both parties agreed to encourage the transfer of a series of modern agricultural technologies from GAAS to SA U, including innovation and cultivation techniques of fruit germplasm resources in cold and arid regions, cultivation of flax and molecular breeding, forage sorghum cultivation and feeding technique, breeding and release of new cultivars in cold and arid regions: cotton, rape, flax, small miscellaneous grains, etc., as well as education and training of agriculture talents in cold and arid areas.

To be more specific, GAAS and SAU are going to organise joint research programmes, conferences and training workshops, but also exchange of the faculty, graduates (Masters and PhD students) on scholarship. Besides, exchange of academic materials and periodicals are indispensable as well.

“Our new flax varieties, the Longya series, are all selected according to the climate conditions of dry with little rainfall in Northwest China. In the planting experiments, the yield is generally more than 10 percent higher than that of the local varieties, and the resistance to diseases and insect pests is more satisfactory.

Up to now, Longya No 11, No 14, and No 15 have been planted in Pakistan preliminarily. If everything goes well, the series should be able to exert a good effect of drought resistance and increase yield under the climate conditions of Pakistan,” Zhao Wei, Researcher at the Crop Research Institute of GAAS , indicated in an interview with CEN.

Under the MoU, the parties agree to establish a flax study research and innovation hub between two countries, which focuses on high-yield and high-quality composite crops, cooperates in research, demonstration, and promotion of variety selection, optimisation of cultivation technology, plant protection, and agricultural mechanisation.

The average production of flaxseed in Pakistan is as low as 692kg per hectare because of less soil fertility, blind use of fertilizers, lack of high-yield hybrid varieties and old cultivation practice.