Pakistan fall to Indonesia in Women Baseball

LAHORE-Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has visited Korangi Sports Academy, formerly Rashid Latif Academy, and met with the players present there.

Commissioner Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan was also present on the occasion. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different parts of the academy and reviewed the facilities there. The Commissioner said: “The players are the builders of our nation, if better facilities are available to these players, they can earn good name and fame for the country across the world.”

On the occasion, he was apprised of different problems being faced by the players. The Commissioners assured them of his all-out support and also promised to resolve all their problems on a priority basis. “Better infrastructure and modern facilities will be provided to our players, who, in return, have to work hard and earn international glories for Pakistan,” said M Iqbal Memon.