Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Pakistan fall to Indonesia in Women Baseball Asia Cup  

STAFF REPORT
May 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan fell to Indonesia 2-8 in their third match of the 3rd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship (Women Baseball Asia Cup) in Hong Kong on Tuesday. According to information made available here by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), in their opening match on Sunday, Pakistan had edged passed hosts Hong Kong 16-1 in a one-sided affair, while in their second outing, they defeated Sri Lanka 21-3, but in the third match, the women in green couldn’t deliver well, thus losing the match by 2-8.

