Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Pakistani climber stranded at Everest seeks embassy's help

Web Desk
9:59 AM | May 24, 2023
Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon has pleaded to the Pakistan’s embassy in Nepal to make arrangements for his airlift to Kathmandu, as he is currently stranded at Mount Everest.

After summiting the Mount Everest on Friday, Mr Memon become the first person from Sindh to scale the world’s highest mountain.

On his way down, he slipped between Camp 4 and Camp 3 and hit an ice screw which dislocated his hand.

He said, “With my hand dislocated, I can’t travel to Kathmandu by any other means and the only option was air service from the base camp which depends on weather conditions.”

The 24-year-old clim­ber said it usually takes one or two days to return to the base camp from the summit, but it took him three days due to the injury, adding that he continued the descent with one hand and succeeded in reaching the base camp on Monday, where he was provided with emergency treatment.

He requested the Pakistan’s embassy in Nepal to help him with the situation.

Web Desk

