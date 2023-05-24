Pakistani intending pilgrims expresses satisfaction over arrangements

Pakistani intending pilgrims have expressed their satisfaction and appreciation over the exemplary arrangements by the Government of Pakistan.

In their interactions with the media in Madinah, they also commended Saudi Government's initiatives to ensure comfort for the guests of Allah during their stay at the holy land.

The intending pilgrims under Government Hajj Scheme expressed immense satisfaction with the comprehensive facilities, including food, accommodation, transportation, and medical care.

They praised the excellent care received by the pilgrims and suggested other pilgrims seek help from trained Pakistani Moavineen if they face any difficulty during their stay in the holy cities.

The intending pilgrims appreciated the prompt transfer of the amount paid for the sacrifice.

They said four-star accommodation with comfortable rooms is a testament to the government's Hajj package, which not only offers affordability but also serves as an outstanding facilitator.