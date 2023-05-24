“Totalitarianism is not only hell, but all the

dream of paradise-- the age-old dream of a

world where everybody would live in harmony, united by a single common will and faith, without secrets from one another.”

–Milan Kundera

The Gulag was a system of forced labour camps that was established during the reign of Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union. He imprisoned over 18 million people throughout history and operated the gulags from the 1920s. At the height of the network, it had hundreds of labour camps that held around 10,000 prisoners each. The conditions in the camps were brutal, the people were exposed to the harsh winters of the region and most died from starvation, disease and exhaustion. Others were also executed.