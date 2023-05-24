Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 24, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Totalitarianism is not only hell, but all the 

dream of paradise-- the age-old dream of a 

world where everybody would live in harmony, united by a single common will and faith, without secrets from one another.”

–Milan Kundera

The Gulag was a system of forced labour camps that was established during the reign of Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union. He imprisoned over 18 million people throughout history and operated the gulags from the 1920s. At the height of the network, it had hundreds of labour camps that held around 10,000 prisoners each. The conditions in the camps were brutal, the people were exposed to the harsh winters of the region and most died from starvation, disease and exhaustion. Others were also executed.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023