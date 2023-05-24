PM directs to provide relief to common man in fiscal budget

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to provide relief to the common man in the next fiscal year's budget.

He was chairing a high-level meeting about the preparation of the budget for financial year 2023-24 in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed by his economic team about preparations of the next year’s budget. He was also briefed about the revised estimates of revenue and expenditures and target estimates for the next year.

The meeting was informed that Budget for fiscal year 2023-24 would be presented on 9th of next month in the National Assembly after getting approval by the Federal Cabinet.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said all available resources should be used to reduce the financial difficulties and provide relief to the middle class.

He expressed satisfaction that prices of Urea are continuously decreasing as a result of the timely and prudent strategy of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said during the past two months, current account surplus was achieved after many years and the economy of the country is heading towards positive trajectory. He directed to take concrete steps to increase revenue and enhance tax net.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to finalize pension reforms at the earliest and establish a pension fund through adopting creative methods to lessen the burden on the national treasury to ensure welfare of the pensioners.