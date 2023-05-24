Police form special force to fight desperate robbers in Sindh's Katcha

A special force has been prepared for operation in the Sindh Katcha area that will play an important role in eliminating crimes.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki while briefing the journalists stated that the said force will not be exposed, and only the IG Sindh or he [the SSP] would be aware of the whereabouts of this special force.

He further said two hostages have been rescued on Tuesday, including a doctor. People fall prey to various temptations and get trapped, adding that drug facilities were also available to robbers and 1000 policemen have been deployed in Ghotki Katcha.

The SSP said there are around 140 robbers at Ghotki who have built bunkers. Snipers are being deployed by the police to fight the robbers and also the construction of checkpoints is underway on the orders of IG Sindh.

On the other hand, the grand operation of the police against dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area of Punjab has entered into 46 days. The police have successfully cleared the majority area of inner Katcha, which was considered to be no-go due to the criminal elements.

Dozens of hideouts of dangerous gangs have been destroyed in the operation.